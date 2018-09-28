Actor Turned Politician Revealed That She Was In Sabarimala When She Was 27-Years-Old

While the women devotees and the gender activists are celebrating Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala, actor turned politician has stated that she had entered the prestigious temple when she was 27.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Women and Child Development Jayamala said that she had entered Sabarimala back in 1986.

“Today, I am very happy. Ever since 2006 (when as a 27-year-old claimed that she had accidentally touched the deity in 1986) I have been time and again reiterating that I believe in the Constitution and judiciary, both of which have been safeguarding the interests of women. I believe in them, as much I believe in Him. I respect the saying of the Supreme Court. There cannot be a separate law for men and women. It is the same for all, and my trust in this has remained intact,” she said.

She had visited the temple as she was going through a rough phase at the time and wanted to seek Lord Ayyappa’s blessings.

The minister had confessed that she had touched the deity by accident when she was pushed into the sanctum sanctorum by devotees who were pushing from behind.

She had confessed this back in 2006 which caused a controversy at the time, where even the astrologers claimed that a female presence at the temple was the cause of Lord’s displeasure! She faced legal proceedings for allegedly hurting religious sentiments which were eventually quashed by the court, as it was based on astrological findings.

She said that back in 1986 there was no law which prevented the women from entering the temple. “I seek to know from those who question, to make aware of the law which prevented women from entering the temple back in 1986. As per my legal knowledge goes, it was a division bench of the Kerala HC that had, on April 5, 1991, upheld the restriction on women of a particular age group offering worship at the shrine,” Jayamala says.

Now that she is over 50, will Jayamala visit the temple again?

“I never treated it as a challenge. ‘He’ is my strongest belief in life with whom I share my trust with. He has blessed me with everything in my life, from being an ordinary person to rising to this level with an opportunity to serve the public. I am here because of Him. If He wishes me back, He will make sure I am there for His blessings,” she said.