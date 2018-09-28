BJP Minister calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘Mad Man’, says he unfit to lead Congress

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swamy Prasad Maurya slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called him a “mad man who doesn’t deserve to lead India’s oldest political party”.

Maurya said, “Rahul Gandhi has been continuously calling the Prime Minister a thief. Look at the decency of Modi that he is not (even) responding.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that it is a shame that for the first time in Indian history an ex-French President is calling our PM a thief. He asked PM Modi to clarify his stand as it is the question of the dignity of the PM’s office.

Talking to reporters, Maurya also said, “It is a matter of great shame that the Congress leader is mouthing such (abusive) language for the country’s Prime Minister.”

Mr Maurya said that the “immature behaviour” of Mr Gandhi was for all to see as he had embraced PM Modi in the Lok Sabha and also gave statements that even a child would not.

The Minister also said that the vicious Congress campaign on the Rafale deal will not cut into BJP victory prospects in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi’s statement came after former French president Francois Hollande claimed that the Indian government had suggested Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the offset partner in the Rafale deal. He had also said that the French government and Dassault Aviation had no involvement in the choice of Indian industrial partners in the multi-million dollar jet contract.