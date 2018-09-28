iPhone Xs Gets a Massive Discount of Rs 25000. Here is How to Get It

Apple company’s two new 2018 iPhones, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, will be available in stores starting at 6pm today. The two new smartphones have been available for pre-orders since last Friday (September 21) in the country both online and offline.

The Paytm Mall is giving away an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 on top of the value that the old smartphone will get the customer on putting it for the exchange. While the exchange value of an old smartphone is individually calculated, the customer can get the highest value of Rs 25,000 on exchanging the year-old iPhone 8 Plus. After adjusting the exchange amount, the iPhone Xs 64GB can be grabbed at a price of Rs 74,900.

