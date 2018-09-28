Latest NewsIndia

Muslim man being assaulted by VHP members, video goes viral

Sep 28, 2018, 07:39 am IST
A new video showing a muslim man being thrashed by activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) going viral on socila medias.

In the new video, some men, allegedly belonging to the VHP, are seen assaulting the man and shouting, “Have you come hear to study or propagate love jihad.”

The police have detained 18 people associated with the VHP in connection with the incident, a senior officer said.

The police have registered a case against 20-25 more unidentified people, the officer added.

The video that earlier went viral, showed a Dial 100 police team asking objectionable, religion-related questions from the inter-faith couple and making woman constable Priyanka beat up the Meerut Medical College woman student inside a police jeep.

Three police personnel, including the woman constable, were suspended Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with the woman.

