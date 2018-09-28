Sabarimala Verdict: All Important Reactions You Need to Hear

The Supreme Court, in a majority opinion of 4:1 on Friday, lifted the centuries-old practice of prohibiting women from the age of menarche to menopause to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala. Political Leaders and Other eminent personalities have responded differently to the issue and we look at the important reactions here:

CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

“As the state secretary, when I made it clear that the CPM was in favour of removing the ban on entry of women of a certain age group at the Sabarimala temple, there were opposing voices from many corners. Many asked whether Communist leaders would interfere in issues concerning Christian and Muslim women,”

Ramesh Chennithala

“Sabarimala has never banned entry of women. On the basis of certain traditions and rituals, there were certain restrictions. With this verdict, those circumstances have changed. We have to seriously reflect on the fact that many of the places of worship in our country have their own rituals and traditions. There’s no doubt that the verdict of the Supreme Court must be welcomed. But I have only spoken about an aspect of it”

BJP President Sreedharan Pillai

“The state government and the Devaswom board must aim to build a consensus, and not escalate the issue into a conflict. An administration, that does not believe in God, must not attempt to take advantage of the situation. On one side are the beliefs of crores of people. On the other side is the fight for equal rights. The two sides must be brought together. Without compromising on the importance of Sabarimala, there must be an atmosphere of consensus.”

Sabarimala temple’s priest K Rajeevaru

“While I will respect the court’s directive, I wish tradition and culture are allowed to continue.As of now, what I can say is at present there are no facilities that are there and now the TDB will have to do the needful,” Rajeevaru added.”

TDB president A Padmakumar