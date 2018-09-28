CinemaLatest News

Sandakozhi 2 official trailer out: Watch Here

Sep 28, 2018, 08:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

The trailer of director Linguswamy’s upcoming film Sandakozhi 2 was released.

Sandakozhi 2 ,bthe film is the sequel to Vishal’s breakout hit Sandakozhi (2005). Rajkiran, who played Vishal’s father in the original, returns for the sequel.

Keerthy Suresh has been brought in to play the female lead. And Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be leading the charge against the might of Durai’s family.

Sandakozhi 2 is Vishal’s 25th film and the actor aims to score his second box office success this year after Irumbu Thirai. The film is all set to hit the screens on October 18.

Tags

Related Articles

May 13, 2018, 06:30 pm IST

Mothers run this market- IMA Keithel

Jan 25, 2018, 04:03 pm IST

1126 government job opportunities through recruitment: Last date March 2018

Jan 25, 2018, 10:50 am IST

Civilian receives award for Bravery

Sonam-Kapoor-in-Cannes-2018
May 16, 2018, 09:35 am IST

Sonam Kapoor looks Stunning in Cannes Red Carpet: See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close