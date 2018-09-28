Sandakozhi 2 official trailer out: Watch Here

The trailer of director Linguswamy’s upcoming film Sandakozhi 2 was released.

Sandakozhi 2 ,bthe film is the sequel to Vishal’s breakout hit Sandakozhi (2005). Rajkiran, who played Vishal’s father in the original, returns for the sequel.

Keerthy Suresh has been brought in to play the female lead. And Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be leading the charge against the might of Durai’s family.

Sandakozhi 2 is Vishal’s 25th film and the actor aims to score his second box office success this year after Irumbu Thirai. The film is all set to hit the screens on October 18.