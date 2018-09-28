Latest NewsAutomobile

Suzuki launches Intruder Special Edition in India : Price and Features

Sep 28, 2018, 07:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Suzuki launched a new special edition model of its popular 155 cc cruiser motorcycle, the Suzuki Intruder in India.Available in both carburetted and fuel-injected formats, the special edition models have been named the Suzuki Intruder SP and Intruder FI SP, similar to the Gixxer series.

The bikes have been introduced for the festive season, and are priced at Rs 1.0 lakh and Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

The new special edition Suzuki Intruder also gets a new Matte Black colour option, along with Candy Sanoma Red accent.

The Suzuki Intruder SP and SP FI see no mechanical changes and continue to be powered a 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine, which is sourced from the Gixxer range. The motor is tuned to produce a maximum of 14 bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6000 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Like the standard model, the SP variants will also come equipped with Anti- Lock Brake System (ABS) and the Fuel Injection will offer a better riding experience.

The Intruder is equipped with projector headlamps with LED position lights, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, sharp twin exhaust, and twin seat setup with a bucket-style seat for the rider. It also comes with black alloy wheels, equipped with disc brakes at both ends and a single channel ABS setup for the front disc brake. The Intruder gets telescopic front forks and Swing Arm Type mono-shock suspension at the rear.

Tags

Related Articles

sivagami-role-sridevi-ramya-krishna
Feb 27, 2018, 03:36 pm IST

This is the reason why Actress Sridevi rejected Sivagami’s role in Baahubali

Sep 26, 2017, 06:19 pm IST

Oppo launches ‘Diwali Edition’ smartphones in India

Dec 19, 2017, 07:47 am IST

Here’s how actor Rahman looks as an Ex-naval officer : See Pics

Aug 30, 2017, 05:10 pm IST

Micromax launches ‘Canvas Plex’ Full HD Tab in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close