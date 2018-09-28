celebrities

This finalist get evicted before the grand finale in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season – 1 has entered its last week and is getting ready for the grand finale. The voting to select the winner is already on and the remaining contestants are doing their best to win the coveted prize.

Anchor Sabumon Abdusamad, actor Aristo Suresh, anchor Pearle Maaney, actress Aditi Rai, TV actor Srinish Aravind qualified to the grand finale of the reality show.

As we have seen Aditi Rai was eliminated as she didn’t receive required votes from the public. Now, with this, the reality show enters its final stage with every one of the remaining contestants fancying their chances of being the winner of the first season.

The winner of the show will win one crore. The grand finale of the show hosted by actor Mohanlal shall sit on September 30 (Sunday).

