This Oppo Phone Has 10 GB of RAM! Know More About It

One Plus was the phone which started making people go WOW with greater RAM capacity in their phones. Oppo, which shares the same parent company as OnePlus, is expected to launch a new variant of its Find X flagship with 10GB RAM. If launched, Oppo Find X will be the world’s first commercially available smartphone with 10GB RAM.

This 10GB variant of the Oppo Find X is listed on Chinese certification website TENAA, first spotted by Twitter user Ice Universe in a tweet. It appears to have a smaller 3,645mAh battery unit, but there is no word on whether this variant will support regular VOOC or Super VOOC charging standards.

The current-gen Find X comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the Find X Lamborghini Edition keeps the RAM capacity the same while doubling storage to 512GB.