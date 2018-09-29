Latest NewsIndia

Fuel prices hikes again , Petrol inches towards Rs 91

Sep 29, 2018, 10:08 am IST
1 minute read

Petrol and diesel are the costliest among the major metros all over India. While Saturday’s petrol price pegged at Rs 83.40 per litre, up from Rs 83.22 Friday, diesel is retailing at Rs 74.63 a litre, up Rs 0.21 in Delhi.

In the financial capital of India – Mumbai, both petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 0.22 on Saturday. While a litre of petrol now costs Rs 90.75, diesel is selling at Rs 79.23 per litre being the highest across the country.

“Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 83.40 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) and Rs 74.63 per litre (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively. Petrol and Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 90.75 per litre  (increase by Rs 0.22) and Rs 79.23 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22), respectively,” the news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra has the highest fuel cost among all the states as it charges the highest VAT on the petrol and diesel at a little over 39 per cent, including the Rs 9 surcharge on petrol and Re 1 on diesel. Delhi, on the other hand, has the cheapest fuel rates among metros and most state capitals because of lower tax rates.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday parried questions on whether the government was considering a cut in taxes on imported crude to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.

“It was not in the agenda,” he said at a media briefing to a question on whether the government was considering any relief measure to cool the fuel prices that have been breaking records for a month now.

Tags

Related Articles

celebrities married more than once
Mar 15, 2018, 08:16 pm IST

See these cricket stars who got married more than once

fuel price
May 24, 2018, 09:21 am IST

Fuel Prices to undergo a long term solution says Law & IT minister

May 12, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

Lalu Yadav’s ‘Desi Boys’ dance at Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai wedding : Watch Video

GOA CONGRESS CHIEF RESIGNS
Mar 20, 2018, 01:07 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! PAROLE FOR SASIKALA?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close