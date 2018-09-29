Latest NewsInternational

India signs Rs 7000 crore loan agreement with Japan for high-speed rail project

Sep 29, 2018, 06:34 am IST
India on Friday signed two loan agreements with Japan for construction of a Metro project in Kolkata and a high-speed rail project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, said an official.

As per the agreements, the Japan International Cooperation Agency would provide a loan worth Rs. 5,591 crore for construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and another worth Rs. 1,619 crore for Kolkata East-West Metro project.

“This further consolidates and strengthens the strategic and global partnership between India and Japan,” an official statement said.

