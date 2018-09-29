Man commits suicide after wife leaves house which had no toilet

A 26-year-old man committed suicide barely three days after after his wife refused to stay in his house, which did not have a toilet. Selladurai and Deepa had a love marriage. They tied the knot on September 23.

When Selladurai brought Deepa to his home at Kottagoundapatti in Omalur, near Salem, Tamil Nadu, the bride was shocked to know learn that there was no toilet in the house and she had to go in the open defecate.

Deepa left the home very next day stating that they could stay in a hotel until a toilet is built but Selladurai refused to comply which forced Deepa to leave the house.Selladurai later went to Deepa’s place to pacify her but she didn’t budge and told him that she cannot stay in a house which has no toilet.

Selladurai’s relatives claim that when he returned on Wednesday, he was upset.Selladurai’s body was recovered the next day from a well.Police had retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy whereas the district administration reportedly directed the block development officer to assess the sanitary conditions in the village.