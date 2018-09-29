Sivasena Withdraws the Call For Harthal in Kerala on October 1

Sivasena has withdrawn the call for Harthal in Kerala which was planned for October 1. The Hartal was planned as a protest against the Supreme Court verdict which allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. M.S BhuvanaChandran, Kerala RajyaPramukh said that the Hartal was called off to make sure that the flood relief works are not affected.

Bhuvanachandran opined that the current verdict was made without considering the customs and traditions and only taken on the basis of rationality. He added that the traditions in Sabarimala are older than the Constitution. He pointed out the fact that one among the five judges had taken a stand against the SC verdict.

Although harthal is cancelled, Sivasena might organise programmes in protest against the verdict.