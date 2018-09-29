Spanish Omlette with Nachos – Recipe

A quick, easy and appetizing breakfast ! This spanish omlette is cooked between diced potatoes and vegetables with a dash of pepper, salt and loaded with parmesan cheese. Topped with nachos, pica de galo, guacamole and sour cream this dish is a must have on your breakfast table!

Key Ingredients:

Onion, Green pepper, Garlic cloves, Green onion scallions, Yellow and red paprika, Potato (boiled and diced), Eggs, Pepper and salt, Pica de galo, Guacamole, Sour cream, Nachos.

Ingredients Of Spanish Omlette With Nachos :

1 spoon Onion

1 spoon Green pepper

3 Garlic cloves

1 spoon Green onion scallions

1 Tbsp Yellow and red paprika

1 Tbsp Potato (boiled and diced)

3 Eggs

Pepper and salt

2 spoon Pica de galo

1 Tbsp Guacamole

1 Tbsp Sour cream

10 Nos Nachos

How to Make Spanish Omlette with Nachos :

1.Heat the frying pan first. Fry the onion, green pepper and garlic.

2.Add a little pepper and salt. Set the vegetables aside.

3.Use a potato as base, diced potato and put it in the pan, add the eggs on top.

4.Add the vegetables on top, like adding pizza toppings and add a little pepper.

5.Add tomato ketchup and Tabasco followed by parmesan cheese. Put the lid on.

6.If you don’t have time, flip it. If you have time keep it on the fire to let the cheese melt before flipping it over.

7.Serve it on a plate. Top Nacho’s with your hands and decorate with pica de galo, guacamole & sour cream on top.