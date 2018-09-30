22-year-old Iraqi Model Shot dead while driving her car

An Iraqi model was shot dead while she was driving her Porsche convertible in central Baghdad on Thursday. Instagram star Tara Fares has been shot dead and it has resulted in a commotion on social media. Iraqi Foreign Minister has ordered a probe into the murder. The 22-year-old model had “three fatal bullet wounds”.

She was shot at when she was driving through Camp Sarah district in Baghdad. Fares was a fashion trend-setter with a following of 2.7 million. She used to post pictures of her where she sported her tattoos, clothes, hair colours among other things on Instagram. One of the Twitter user said that she fell victim because of her lifestyle and fame.

“I am beyond disappointed and hurt after hearing about another tragic loss in Iraq. Tara Fares, a model and social media influencer was gunned down in broad daylight in #Baghdad,” said another user. “A young Iraq model was simply enjoying & loving life like other pretty girls. Unfortunately she got shooted & killed by few militants. I am truly heart broken & saddened by such a tragic news,” read another comment.

Another tweet came out asking, “This Thursday it was Tara… Next Thursday, who will it be?” An Iraqi satirist, who has been living in exile in Jordon following death threats, Ahmad al-Basheer, condemned the killing. According to news agency AFP, Fares was based in Iraqi Kurdistan. Ahmad said, “Anyone who finds excuses for those who kill a girl just because she had decided to live like most other girls on the planet is an accomplice to her murder.”