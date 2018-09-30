Cottage made Entirely Out of Chocolate for Rent: See Pics

It seems like gingerbread houses do not exist only in fairy tales, as is evident from a cottage in France that is made entirely out of chocolate. The Chocolate Cottage, as it is called, is made out of 1.5 tons of chocolate and it is located in Sevres. The cottage is approximately 194 square feet and the abode can sleep, four people.

Many of the chocolate fittings and fixtures are fully edible, though Booking.com, which is a travel fare aggregator website and travel metasearch engine for lodging reservations and through which the cottage was advertised, has specifically warned guests that they should not damage or eat the accommodation.

The cottage, which was available for reservation, was designed and manufactured by renowned artisan chocolatier Jean-Luc Decluzeau, who specialises in chocolate sculptures.

The walls, roof, dresser, clock, cups, books, chandelier, fireplace and even the sink of the cottage are made of chocolate. Outside, a white chocolate duck pond and chocolate flowerbed are also on display.

In order to protect the structure from melting, the unique 18-square-meter chocolate cottage is encased within a glass house known as L’Orangerie Ephemere in the gardens of the Cite de la Ceramique in Paris.