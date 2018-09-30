Drunk Driver Who Hit 4 Vehicles With his BMW Caught After a 4 Kilometer Chase

A man, who was allegedly in a drunk condition drove a BMW and crashed it into multiple vehicles. In his mad rush, he injured at least two persons. The incident happened in an area between Reay Road and Kidwai Marg in Mumbai on Saturday. As per the police version, the driver was in an inebriated condition. He was so drunk that he had to be caught after a long chase of 4-km. The car did not belong to him and the owner of the car had left for Dubai on Friday.

