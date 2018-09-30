Latest NewsIndia

Drunk Driver Who Hit 4 Vehicles With his BMW Caught After a 4 Kilometer Chase

Sep 30, 2018, 01:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man, who was allegedly in a drunk condition drove a BMW and crashed it into multiple vehicles. In his mad rush, he injured at least two persons. The incident happened in an area between Reay Road and Kidwai Marg in Mumbai on Saturday. As per the police version, the driver was in an inebriated condition. He was so drunk that he had to be caught after a long chase of 4-km. The car did not belong to him and the owner of the car had left for Dubai on Friday.

Tags

Related Articles

May 21, 2017, 10:24 am IST

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to be launched tomorrow !

Sep 9, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

Sehwag Reveals the Secret behind Hitting big Sixes

May 1, 2017, 07:07 am IST

Yogi Adityanath to Introduce E-Challans in UP

Dec 30, 2017, 08:58 pm IST

Anu Emmanuel’s latest photo shoot see how beautiful she is

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close