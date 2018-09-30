KeralaLatest News

Here is How Popular Malayali Actresses Reacted to Sabarimala Verdict

Sep 30, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

The supreme court’s verdict on allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala has come and has evolved different reactions from society. Mollywood actresses Bhama, Ranjini, and Navya Nair are the latest among eminent faces to join the list.

Bhama, known for films like Nivedyam, said that she respects the verdict of the supreme court, but personally, she cannot agree with the verdict. She said a whole lot of women in Kerala may not be able to agree with this idea.

“Each temple has it’s own unique customs and traditions. There is a difference between religious practices and temple rules. India is rich with its cultural diversity” she wrote. She asked if the customs which has been long standing should be destroyed like this. Bhama ended her post by saying that she is ready to wait till the age stipulated by religion after which she can go temple.

Earlier, Navya Nair had said that it was her duty to respect the verdict of court but that she wishes to follow only the old customs.

Actress Renjini said that culture and traditions are being destroyed in the name of gender equality. She exhorted people to stand together to change the verdict.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 24, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Nawaz Sharif demands medical facilities in jail

Dec 15, 2017, 01:57 pm IST

Real or fake accounts: farmers’ loans to be waivered

Apr 3, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Arab on Dubai visit has been arrested for UAE visa fraud

Jun 23, 2017, 10:04 pm IST

Indians working on World’s biggest Telescope : Harsh Vardhan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close