Here is How Popular Malayali Actresses Reacted to Sabarimala Verdict

The supreme court’s verdict on allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala has come and has evolved different reactions from society. Mollywood actresses Bhama, Ranjini, and Navya Nair are the latest among eminent faces to join the list.

Bhama, known for films like Nivedyam, said that she respects the verdict of the supreme court, but personally, she cannot agree with the verdict. She said a whole lot of women in Kerala may not be able to agree with this idea.

“Each temple has it’s own unique customs and traditions. There is a difference between religious practices and temple rules. India is rich with its cultural diversity” she wrote. She asked if the customs which has been long standing should be destroyed like this. Bhama ended her post by saying that she is ready to wait till the age stipulated by religion after which she can go temple.

Earlier, Navya Nair had said that it was her duty to respect the verdict of court but that she wishes to follow only the old customs.

Actress Renjini said that culture and traditions are being destroyed in the name of gender equality. She exhorted people to stand together to change the verdict.