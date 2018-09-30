Housemaid Accuses Army Major Of Sexual Assault & Murder

In a shocking turn of events, a housemaid has accused an Army Major of sexually assaulting her and murdering her husband.

The incident occurred in Delhi where the police registered an FIR on Sunday.

The woman was living in the servant’s quarter at Major Gaurav’s house in Delhi Cantonment with her husband and her 2-year-old son for the last three months. While she cooked and cleaned for him, her husband used to water plants and do other odd jobs.

According to the FIR, the woman alleged that the Major raped her on the 12th of June. On the fateful night, the Major sent her husband out on an errand, and after her left ordered the victim to go into his room.

When she opposed, the accused slapped her & dragged her to the room. The husband came back & saw the Major assaulting his wife and confronted him. The Major threatened & killed him and told the police that he committed suicide

After the incident, she moved out of the quarters where her belongings still are to her relatives’ place.

A case under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (threatening) was registered against the Major.