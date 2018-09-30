Pakistan Violates Regulations; White-Coloured Chopper Crosses LoC

Pakistan once again violates the Line Of Control (LoC) guidelines as a helicopter was spotted by the forces.

Violating the LoC airspace in Jammu Kashmir’s Poonch, the Indian Army spotted a Pakistan chopper. According to the officials the incident took place around 12:10 PM TODAY.

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into the side in Gulpur sector and hovered for some time. The Army fired at the chopper with light arms. The helicopter returned before it could be hit.

The Pakistan chopper violated the Indian airspace for nearly 02:30 minutes.

As per guidelines & rules no aerial object can come within the 5 kilometres of the LoC of each side