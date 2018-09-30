Salman Khan has turned godfather again for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan has turned godfather again, and this time he is set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is married to his darling sister Arpita Khan.

It, however, would have probably been a nay-nay situation for the superstar even if somebody else would have launched Aayush because even then it would have been assumed that Aayush is bagging a project only as a favour from Salman Khan.

Speaking about the same, Salman told media, “That’s why I stayed as far away as possible. So much so that I was worried my sister (Arpita) will think I don’t like Aayush hence I’m not supporting him. When we did Hero, I did one promotional song. I was sacked. I had to sing the song on every show. These things do not translate into people going and watching the movie in theatres. So the film has to be good. The trailer and promos should bring urgency to seeing the film.

After that, it’s word of mouth. My films have also not worked, but people ask me to do guest appearance thinking that their film will do well because of that. It just brings me back to earth. While selling the film, the makers get a new element, which is why we do the film. It’s a close-knit industry so we keep on doing things for each other which is a good bonding. If you are free for 4-5 days, you go on sets and hang out with your friends, and then work, so it’s very chilled out atmosphere.”

He added, “Sohail saw Aayush a lot before in the gym. He would have been launched by someone else if not me. He has been training really hard. I’ve worked with Abhiraj in Sultan and saw he’s a very sorted guy so I thought this is the best time and best thing to do. I knew nepotism will become a talking point. But how can a politician’s son be termed into nepotism? Nepotism works only with bicycle sellers or other professions, but in acting, no matter how much you push, it is only the audiences who decide your worth. There it doesn’t matter whose son you are. You could be the best looking guy and best actor but the audience can reject you and you can have nothing. But when there’s something endearing which they feel, if they like the script and something you’ve done, then they go for you.

No matter how many hits you give but one flop and you will be down. Audiences will not have that much effect, but people from the industry would. It’s become very competitive which is very good. We come from old thinking, who are happy when somebody else’s film does well, and we work even harder to be that. People who don’t want to work hard, it’s tough for them to digest that somebody else is doing well. So it’s all about hard work which is also important depending on the field.”