Shashi Tharoor Slams Sushma Swaraj over Speech at UN General Assembly

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday attacked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over her speech at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and claimed that her address at the international platform failed to construct a positive and constructive image of India in the world.

“We get the sense that everything is about the political environment in India and this was a speech aimed at BJP voters and sending a message to them particularly on subject of Pakistan rather than constructing a positive image of India in the world,” said Tharoor, while speaking to reporters. (Flustered Over Swaraj, Eenam Gambhir’s All-Out Attack, Pakistan Blames RSS For Promoting Terrorism)

Contrary to Tharoor, Union minister Arun Jaitley, earlier in the day, had congratulated Swaraj for ‘very effectively showing Pakistan it’s double face on terrorism’ and other issues. Jaitley took to micro-blogging site Twitter, to express his appreciation for Swaraj’s speech at United Nations General Assembly.

“EAM Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji in her United Nation General Assembly address emphatically dislodged Pakistan’s hypocritical role in curbing terrorism in the region. Congratulations to her on very effectively showing Pakistan it’s double face on terrorism and dialogue, and emphasizing India’s stand,” he tweeted.