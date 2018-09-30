This is How Woman Members of Hindu Group Responded to Sabarimala Verdict

Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Sabarimala to allow women of all ages to enter Sabarimala has completely split opinion among the public. A lot of people preferred to maintain the customs and traditions as such and felt the court doesn’t have the right to tinker with religion. Then there are others who found this an extremely welcome move from the apex court.

The Woman members of a Hindu organisation said they will ‘wait till they are 50’ to enter Sabarimala temple, reported PTI. Also, women belonging to Bharat Hindu Munnani offered prayers in temples of Tamil Nadu by holding lamps and seemed to oppose the latest verdict by the Supreme Court.

“For us, the ancient customs hold good all the time to come irrespective of whether a court favoured it or not.” said a woman who was taking part in the prayer event. Hindu Makkal Katchi chief Arjun Sampath said, ‘Light Lamp’ prayer meetings were held by his outfit in several temples in places including Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Tirupur.

“These are prayer meetings to reaffirm our faith in our customs. In such meetings, women visit temples only in accordance with our beliefs,” he told PTI. They have also collected signatures which will be sent to Travancore Devaswom Board which administrates the shrine in Sabarimala. Women promised to wait until the stipulated age where they can go to Sabarimala comes.