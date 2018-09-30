This is Why Ajay Devgn hasn’t watched Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge yet

Ajay Devgn still hasn’t seen what is arguably his wife’s most iconic film, the 1995 super hit, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, known to its legions of fans as DDLJ. And he has an excuse.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was a massive box office hit, making over Rs 100 crore at the time of its release.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Kajol has brought up the topic of Ajay having never seen the film many times, but he has refused to indulge her. “Yes! This is one film of mine which Ajay has not seen till date. I have asked Ajay the same question many times, but he has not given me a satisfactory answer.”

She added, “He told me, ‘There is one reason but I shall not reveal it to you’. Why don’t you guys put him in the spot during your next interaction with him and let me know the reason for him not watching DDLJ till date?”

DDLJ’s impact is felt even to this day – the film is still being shown at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, over 20 years after its release – but it created quite the furore upon release. “I remember after watching DDLJ, many couples had decided to get married in the same style. Furthermore, those in a relationship were so touched by this romantic tale that they decided to get married as well,” said Kajol.