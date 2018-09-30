(Video)Pak govt officer Gets Caught on CCTV Stealing Kuwait Delegate’s Wallet. SHOCKING!

Latest NewsInternational

Sep 30, 2018, 01:41 pm IST
Pakistan doesn’t enjoy a great bonhomie with a lot of other countries and incidents like this are not going to help them win anymore. In a shocking incident, a Pakistani official was caught in CCTV on Friday stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti delegate who was on a two-day visit to Pakistan for a meet. Watch the video here and see for yourself the shameful act.

It was Investment and Facilitation Joint Secretary Zarar Haider Khan who was caught on Camera stealing the wallet of the delegate after the latter complained. Khan has been arrested and legal proceedings have begun against him.

