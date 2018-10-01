AFC U16 Championship: India Goes Down Fighting Against South Korea

India vs South Korea Live Football Score, AFC U16 Championship: South Korea defeated India 1-0 in the quarterfinal clash of the AFC U-16 Championship. A win today would have secured India a place in the U-17 World Cup next year – first qualification for the country on merit. Sixteen years ago, India U-16 team lost to Korea 1-3 at the same stage.

It was on 68th minute that Korea finally made their breakthrough. Goal Keeper Niraj Kumar stopped the first shot in but Jong sweeps the rebound in. Korea lead went ahead by one goal. Niraj Kumar was exceptional throughout the match as he made brilliant saves throughout the match to keep the Indian hopes alive.

Korea, to their credit, had not backed off even after scoring a goal and were throwing players forward in the hunt for a second goal. India started to look tired as we went deep into the second half.

Although we lost, India would take a lot of pride in their performance in the championship