Bihar Minister Invites Controversy after Refusing to Wear Skull Cap

Bihar Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Sunday courted controversy after he refused to wear a skull cap offered to him at a conference of Muslim leaders in Bihar’s Katihar. The incident happened on Sunday at the Talimi Bedari conference organised by the Janata Dal (United) in which Bijendra Prasad Yadav was the chief guest.

When one of the organisers tried to put a skull cap on his head, Yadav stopped him, took the cap in his hands instead and then gave to his assistant who was standing behind him. He even removed the shawl which was given to him by the man.

The incident didn’t go down well with some of the Muslim leaders who were present at the conference as they even protested against his refusal to don a skull cap.

It didn’t take much time for the row to turn political since it was the party leader Nitish Kumar who had once taken a jibe at Narendra Modi for refusing to wear a skull cap at his Sadbhavna fast in 2011 when he was the Gujarat CM. “To govern a country like India, sometimes you will have to wear a skull cap and sometimes a tilak” he had said.

Reacting to the incident, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) spokesperson said that the JD(U) is now in the grip of RSS ideology. He further added that Nitish had said “kabhi topi lagani padegi aur kabhi tilak” and he now should ask his minister why he refused to wear a skull cap.