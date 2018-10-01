BJP Fans Tricked As They Waited To Talk With PM Modi

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the 48th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the last Sunday of the month.

But some BJP fans were disappointed as they were promised an interaction with the PM.

On Saturday, in the name of BJP DK, a message was circulated in Mangaluru asking the people to come to the TV Raman Pai Convention Hall & talk with Modi.

While some leaders had doubts about the authenticity of the message and were clarified from New Delhi that no such interaction is to take place, it was too late.

The convention all were packed with people with senior leaders such as MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Shetty, former MLAs and office bearers were seated in the first row in the hall. Arrangements were even made to provide breakfast and tea for about 800 people and a huge LED screen was put up.

People waited till the end of the program to talk with the PM, but only to be disappointed.

MLA Vedavyasa Kamath said that the information about the interaction had come from the party. “Based on that information, arrangements were done. However we are told that Modiji will have an interaction with people in the Mann Ki Baat programmes to follow and hope Mangalureans will be able to interact shortly,” Kamath told a leading daily.