CM Adityanath Assures all help to Deceased Apple Executive’s Family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the family of Vivek Tiwari, the Apple executive who was shot by two former cops in Lucknow on Saturday.

After the meeting, Kalpana Tiwari, wife of the deceased techie, said that she has been assured help by the chief minister and her faith in the state government has strengthened.

“He heard what I had to say and assured all help. I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has strengthened,” Kalpana said.

“All my demands have been met. I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for education of my daughters and my mother-in-law. The CM acceded to all my demands,” she told reporters.

The meeting took place at CM Adityanath’s official residence at around 10 am this morning. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma was also present in the meeting which lasted for around half an hour.

Meanwhile, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased’s family. Other than that, Rs 5 lakh has been given for his children’s education and another Rs 5 lakh for his elderly mother.