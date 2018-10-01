Computer Baba Resigns From Madhya Pradesh Cabinet

Computer Baba, a religious guru, has resigned from his post on Monday. Computer Baba, whose real name is Namdeo Das Tyagi, has also accused chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan of not listening to his proposals on “condition of cows” and “illegal mining at river Narmada”.

“I discussed the condition of cows and illegal mining at river Narmada but I wasn’t allowed to do anything. I could not put forth the thoughts of saints before the government and therefore I don’t want to be a part of such government,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Airing his plight, Computer Baba further said saints are saying that he “couldn’t make Shivraj government do anything”.

“We have a system where all saints sit together and decide things. They said that I couldn’t make Shivraj govt do anything, I think they’re right,” he said.

“I think Shivraj is not interested in doing any work related to religion. So, I resigned (Mujhe aisa laga Shivraj dharm ke theek vipreet hain aur dharm ka kaam kuch karna hi nahi chahte hain),” he said.