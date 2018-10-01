Devaswom Board Employee Gets Suspended For Putting a Post Against Supreme Court Verdict

A man who put a post against the recent verdict of Supreme Court on Sabarimala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom board minister in social media got suspended. It was Vishnu, who worked in Kadinamkulam temple under Travancore Devaswom Board in Thiruvananthapuram who came under the treatment of Devaswom board for ‘crossing’ the limits.

Vishnu had made a post with Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Board minister’s picture, defaming both. It was spread far and wide through social media. Devaswom commissioner saw this post and issued the order with the action taken against him. Criminal procedures will be initiated against Vishnu.