Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely stunning in her latest picture

Divyanka is undoubtedly beauty with brains. Not only that, but she is also very bold, who voices her opinion on issues that concern many. Divyanka is every bit the darling that her fans deem her to be.

The actress is currently featuring on the very popular show Ye Hain Mohabbatein and there is no denying that she is winning hearts of the people through this show. But other than her daily soap, Divyanka AKA Ishita Bhalla is also making us fall for her with her beauty and improved sartorial picks.

Recently She shared a picture, looking gorgeous. Dressed in a pink ruffled skater dress, Divyanka made the fans go gaga with her stunning avatar, To amp up her look, the beauty paired her pink dress with lavender kitten heels and tied her hair up in a knot. Flaunting her beautiful smile, the gorgeous actor kept her makeup minimal with added glamour to her look with a bright pink lipstick.