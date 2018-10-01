Honor launches Play Ultraviolet edition in India : Price and Specs

Honor has launched a new Ultraviolet colour model of its Honor Playsmartphone. The new colour model comes in a 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage version and is priced starting at Rs 19,999.

Honor Play was officially launched on August 6 in India in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colours. It also comes in a 6GB RAM variant, with the same 64GB of internal storage. The phone’s highlight is the inclusion of GPU Turbo technology, which is said to deliver a considerable boost in performance while keeping the power consumption low.

Specifications

The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2340p resolution. It is powered by the company’s Kirin 970 chipset, however, Huawei has confirmed that its upcoming flagship phones will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC. On the rear, Honor

Play features a dual-rear camera setup with a 16MP+2MP combination. On the front, it comes with a single 16MP unit. The smartphone is backed by a 3750mAh battery that supports fast charging and the device comes with more gaming-centric features like AI 3D Surround Sound, AI 4D Smart Shock, and as mentioned earlier, GPU Turbo.

AI real-time image and audio recognition is enabled for 30 different scenarios and 10 different vibrations. The company calls this AI 4D Smart Shock and the feature is said to enable users to experience different levels of vibration based on the direction of approaching enemies and gunfire.

Honor Play offer virtual surround sound which is supported by wired headphones. It calls this AI 3D Surround Sound.