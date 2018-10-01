India signs 17 agreements with Uzbekistan to boost cooperation

India and Uzbekistan inked 17 agreements on Monday, including for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats and against trafficking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held delegation level talks and agreed to collaborate with each other across sectors.

Dostlik-Dosti: We speak the same language when it comes to friendship. On his first visit to India, PM @narendramodi warmly received Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Hyderabad House ahead of bilateral talks. #UzbekIndia pic.twitter.com/4cEuGP78Fb — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2018

Reinforcing India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.

PM @narendramodi and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took stock of our bilateral relationship across several sectors during the dekegation-level talks. #UzbekIndia pic.twitter.com/JwzjDX3OMo — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2018

The agreements signed between the two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture and allied sectors, cooperation on science and technology and in the field of health and medical science. An MoU was also signed on cooperation in the pharma sector.

The two countries have also agreed to cooperate in combating trafficking and illicit narcotic drugs. The two countries will also cooperate in exploring the outer space for peaceful purposes.