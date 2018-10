A Chetak CH442 chopper has crash landed at INS Rajali, the naval base in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu. The Indian Navy chopper has on a training sortie when this incident took place. There has been damage to the main and tail rotors.

It is being reported that the Chetak was carrying out dry winching. The crew is reportedly safe while the Navy is yet to issue a statement.

The incident comes days after an Indian Air Force’s MiG 27 crashed near Jodhpur on September 4, 2018.