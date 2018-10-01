Man shot dead over alleged relationship with Muslim woman

A 31-year-old teacher in Delhi was shot dead on Monday morning allegedly by two assailants. The incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park police station area.

According to the deceased sister, the man wanted to marry a Muslim woman whom he was in a relationship with for the past 10 to 12 years.

She further added that even though the victim’s parents agreed to their marriage, the woman’s brother always opposed it.

Identified as Ankit, the victim was shot dead at around 8.30 am.”The motive behind the killing is not clear yet. Ankit’s family has claimed that this might have happened due to a woman with whom he was in a relationship,” said a senior police official.

An investigation has, meanwhile, been initiated by the Delhi Police.