Murder Or Suicide: In Love With Girl 2 Boys Set Fire Each Other

2 boys set each other on fire in a clash over a girl.
The incident took place in Telangana on Sunday night where the minor students committed the crime.
The boys- K. Mahender & Ravi Teja had consumed alcohol along with their 3rd friend. The boys were classmates at a missionary school and were allegedly in love with the same girl in their class.
They allegedly poured petrol before setting each other ablaze.
Beer bottles & their mobile phones were present on the site.
- Mahender died on the spot while Ravi Teja, who sustained critical burn injuries, succumbed in hospital.
The police were trying to ascertain if it was a murder or suicide.
