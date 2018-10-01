Nani teams up with Samantha for Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha’s ’96’

One of the talked about Tamil films of late was Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 96. The film that takes us back in time is a love story between the two. It was made in Tamil by Prem Kumar. It seems Telugu star Nani recently watched the film and was emotionally moved by it.

The film left him teary-eyed and he immediately decided to do the Telugu remake. He will be joined by none else than his Eega and Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu co-star Samantha Akkineni. She also loved 96 and decided to do the project. The news is producer Dil Raju has bagged the Telugu remake rights. It seems he watched the film first. He only felt that Nani and Samantha were perfect for the parts. They watched the special screening of 96 together.

It seems the project will kick off in December. It seems a young director will helm the film. 96 roused the curiosity of the audience with its minimalist approach. In the trailer, we can only see the expressions of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. The hit song Kadhala Kadhala is also in the film. Nani who is the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and just had a release in DevaDas. His chemistry with Nagarjuna has been widely appreciated. Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi came together for the first time with 96. The kickass teaser and trailer got a fab response. We have to see if Nani and Sam can recreate the magic if they indeed come together!