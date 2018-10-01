Pakistan Chopper Was Carrying PM While Violating LoC Airspace Rules

Yesterday a Pakistani helicopter was spotted in the Indian Line Of Control (LoC) airspace for a few minutes.

While the chopper went away after the Indian Army fired light arms at them, the question that remains is who was in the chopper?

According to reports, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan was sitting on the front seat of the chooper which violated the LoC airspace rules.

Khan was travelling to Tarori near the LoC to condole the death of an activist of his party.

Seeing the civilian helicopter in their airspace around 12:10 PM yesterday the Army sent it away with light arms firing.

But Khan said he was in his country’s airspace. “The Indian army fired to show that Pakistan had violated their airspace,” Khan’s office said in a statement, but added, “when the firing took place, we were within our own airspace”.

Khan said that his chopper was not harmed in any way.

The white-helicopter entered around 700m inside the Indian territory and flew over Krishna Ghati sector.

While this may seem as an aggressive posture by Pakistan at a time when the 2 nations are not seeing eye-to-eye, Major General Siwach conceded that the aircraft may have crossed the LoC inadvertently. “Due to the navigation problem a helicopter pilot can come by mistake,” Major General Ashwani added. “As far as small helicopters are concerned, navigation is done manually. At times they make use of landmarks on the ground.”