Policeman Coos & Plays With Baby As Mother Writes Exam

The above photo of the police officer has gone viral as he is spotted playing & cooing at a baby.

The incident took place in Hyderabad, Telangana where a young mother had come to the exam hall with her baby. The policeman helps the mother babysit her child while she wrote her exam.

Head constable Mujib ur Rahman was a part of the security arrangement for the police examination that took place at the Boys Junior College, Mahaboobnagar.

The young mother was underprivileged & although she is a PG graduate she failed to secure a job. She brought her baby to the exam centre & a 14-year-old was made to watch her baby.

The 4-month-old baby kept cry which caught Rahman’s attention who decided to help.

The heart-warming photo went viral winning hearts.

The 0young mother aspires to become a police constable.