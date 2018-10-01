Policeman Deserts Post & Joins Militants With Stolen Guns; VIRAL PICTURE

In a shocking turn of events, a policeman had decamped his post & stole guns and have reportedly joined a militant group.

Hailing from Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian, Special Police Officer (SPO) Adil Basheer had stolen guns from PDP MLA Aijaz Mir’s residence in Srinagar where he was posted, on Friday. He had walked off with 10 weapons – five AK-47 rifles, four INSAS rifle and a pistol.

It has been reported that he has now joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Shopian. The incident came to light when a Basheer was spotted posing with 4 other militants of the organization with the stolen guns.

A civilian who helped Baheer in stealing the guns have been identified.

The MLA was in Jammu when the incident occurred.

The police have detained 10 of the legislator’s personal security guards for questioning.

Alerts have been sent across the Valley and a reward of Rs. 2 lakhs have been announced for information leading to his arrest.