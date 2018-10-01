India

Policeman Deserts Post & Joins Militants With Stolen Guns; VIRAL PICTURE

Oct 1, 2018, 01:46 pm IST
Less than a minute
Adil Basheer's viral photo goes online

In a shocking turn of events, a policeman had decamped his post & stole guns and have reportedly joined a militant group.

Hailing from Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian, Special Police Officer (SPO) Adil Basheer had stolen guns from PDP MLA  Aijaz Mir’s residence in Srinagar where he was posted, on Friday. He had walked off with 10 weapons – five AK-47 rifles, four INSAS rifle and a pistol.

Adil Basheer joins Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

It has been reported that he has now joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Shopian. The incident came to light when a Basheer was spotted posing with 4 other militants of the organization with the stolen guns.

A civilian who helped Baheer in stealing the guns have been identified.

The MLA was in Jammu when the incident occurred.

The police have detained 10 of the legislator’s personal security guards for questioning.

Alerts have been sent across the Valley and a reward of Rs. 2 lakhs have been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Tags

Related Articles

rape
Mar 19, 2018, 12:05 pm IST

Brutal gang rape; 5-year –old raped by a group of men

Shashi
Aug 6, 2018, 06:46 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi dislikes Muslim community , says Shashi Tharoor

Venkaiah Naidu
Sep 2, 2018, 06:35 am IST

PM Modi To Unveil Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s Book today

Jan 27, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh  Bypolls : Congress announces candidates

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close