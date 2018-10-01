Sanjay Manjrekar Says there is Not Much to Expect From Dhoni Now

Nobody is thinking about replacing MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper of Indian team going into England for the world cup, but voices that criticise his batting prowess are gaining strength. it is a fact that the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been making all the right noises with their bats as Dhoni’s form keeps slumping with every passing series.

However, India might need Dhoni the ‘thinker’ behind the stumps to pass valuable inputs. Sanjay Manjrekar, known for his commentary than match-winning abilities, is the latest one to join the band of people who feels Dhoni the batsman is no more a force to reckon with.

Manjrekar while talking on Cricinfo’s show pointed out how Dhoni is no more the world-class batsman he used to be and that the team management and captain Virat Kohli should not expect much from him with the bat.

“Absolutely but I have always said that at this stage Dhoni is not the world-beater that he was. Just bat him down the order, today ‘(In Asia Cup 2018 final) he should not have come ahead of Kedar Jadhav. Kedar is an in-form batsman, a pure batsman. Tone down your expectations from Dhoni the batsman,” Manjrekar said. He said that Dhoni remains as one of the best when it comes to wicket keeping abilities.

“He (Dhoni) is a good keeper stumping everything that comes his way, a reliable keeper. Virat Kohli needs a person around him, World Cup pressure around him, a man with all the experience but his batting his clearly a problem and If India have an exciting option to replace Dhoni then they should start looking at it,” he added.

Dhoni has only a handful of chances in his kitty to disprove the critics before he gets to England for the World cup. his next opportunity comes against Westindies in the home series.