Latest NewsBusiness

Subsidised and Non-Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price Hiked

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs. 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added.

Oct 1, 2018, 06:43 am IST
Less than a minute

Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price Sunday hiked by Rs. 2.89 per cylinder to Rs. 502.4 per cylinder. The price of non-subsidised LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs. 59.00 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs. 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added. The subsidy transfer in customers’ bank account has been increased to Rs. 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs. 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018. “Thus the domestic subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increase in prices of LPG,” it said.

Tags

Related Articles

MAJOR BLOW TO MAMATAA BANARGEE
Apr 14, 2018, 01:10 pm IST

High Court’s decision on panchayat poll- a major blow to Mamata Banerjee

Jan 9, 2018, 10:49 am IST

How SRK welcomed Anushka back on set!

Jan 23, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Independent Human Rights Commission to be set up in UAE

election-commission-plans-to-support-the-ban-on-candidates-contesting-from-more-than-one-constituency
Apr 4, 2018, 06:12 pm IST

Election Commission plans to support the ban on candidates contesting from more than one constituency

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close