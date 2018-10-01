These are the actresses who have slapped their co-actors for abusing them physically – Watch Video

Bollywood world has its own pros and cons. Some actresses reveal the incidents when they are molested or touched inappropriately by their co-stars, directors, producers or other people in the industry. Some of these victims chose to ignore while some take their revenge by teaching their harasser a well-deserved lesson.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is an actress who is known for being talented as well as bold. Sadly, she too has dealt with an incident of physical abuse at a point while working in south Indian cinema. She herself revealed that a famous south Indian actor started to tickle her feet. Radhika sensed his intention and instinctively slapped him to teach him a good lesson.

Scarlett Wilson

Scarlett Wilson is an English model and dancer who now works in the Indian entertainment industry. She has done many item songs in Hindi as well as south India film industry. Scarlett was also seen in item song ‘Manohari’ of film ‘Baahubali’. During the shooting of this song, she slapped her co-star Umakant Rai for touching her inappropriately. In fact, the video of the incident went viral on the internet.

Jaya Prada

It is claimed in the reports that Dilip Tahil had become wild while shooting a rape scene with Jaya Prada. But as soon as Jaya Prada realized this, she slapped Dilip and told what’s the difference between Reel and Real Life.

Geetika Tyagi

The Bollywood actress who did films like Aatma, One by two etc slapped director Subhash Kapoor accusing him of sexual assault.

