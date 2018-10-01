TMC Leaders Thrash BJP supporter On Camera

In a shocking turn of events, a woman BJP supporter was thrashed by TMC leaders on camera.

The incident took place in West Bengal during a 12-hour BJP bandh on Wednesday, where she was thrashed 2 by the TMC leaders & supporters.

First she was thrashed with the police who were a few paces away and the 2nd was in front of a TV crew. Both acts were caught on camera.

But what is more shocking is that the attackers were scot-free.

The videos have gone viral.

Although the attackers were different, the victim was the same- Nilima De Sarkar.

The first video attack, released on Wednesday, showed Nilima & her companions being thrashed by TMC supporters along local panchayat chief Arshaduzzaman, after the former put up a rail block in the Barasat, in North 24-parganas of West Bengal.

In the mobile video, Nilima is seen trying to escape from the blows but was kicked down.

The BJP supporter went sprawling on the road in front of a level crossing after which a policeman stepped forward to stop further attacks on her.

The 2nd video released on Sunday showed Nilima being interviewed by a reporter over the incident when she was attacked again.

This is the same lady Nilima De Sarkar who was "kicked" by tmc leader Arshadujjaman. Look how his accomplice Qutubuddin is thrashing her openly when she is relaying the incident to media ! @BJP4Bengal @me_locket @VijayaRahatkar @MrsGandhi pic.twitter.com/swr35EOVK9 — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) September 30, 2018

The attacker in the blue shirt has been identified by the BJP as Qutubuddin, an aide of Arshanduzzaman, the man who kicked Nilima De Sarkar first.