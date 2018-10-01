Typhon Trami Enters Japan Claiming 2 Lives & Injuring Many More

After wreaking havoc to the outer islands of Japan, Typhoon Trami tore through the country making a landfall in Osaka around 08:00 pm (04:30 PM IST) on Sunday.

Trami brought in fierce winds & rains, resulting in bullet trains & nearly 200 flights being cancelled on Monday.

The typhoon has claimed the lives of 2 men who passed away on Sunday. One was engulfed by a landslide in western Japan’s Tottori and the other drowned in high waters in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo.

3 people have been reported missing- one is a 60-year-old woman amid fears she was swept into a gutter, while 120 people have been injured.

Over 450,000 homes in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures have remained without electricity as wind gusts topped over 160 kilometres per hour in some areas, the broadcaster said.

Evacuation orders for more than 120000 people in central and western Japan and northern Hokkaido island have been ordered.

The typhoon is moving in the northeastern direction at a speed of 60 kilometres per hour and is expected to pass through western, central and northeastern regions of Honshu on Monday. Then the typhoon will go in the direction of the Kuril Islands.