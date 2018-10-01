Woman Hit by Car Falls Under the Bus,Manages to Save Herself

In Kallambalam area near Varkala, Kerala, a woman escaped without serious injuries from two accidents that happened in a short span of time. She was hit by a car that came from the direction of Paripally. She was not injured from this hit, but in the very next moment, she was hit by a KSRTC bus that came from the opposite direction.
The woman fell under the bus and escaped by a whisker from being run over. She suffered injuries in her feet and head and was admitted into a nearby hospital.
Accidents occur here very often as the area doesn’t have any proper traffic signals of traffic control. Pedestrians struggle to cross the road in this place.
