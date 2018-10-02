International

After Tsunami People Now Hit With Earthquake Tremors

Oct 2, 2018, 06:56 am IST
earthquake strikes after tsunami

On the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the people were struck with earthquake tremors after a tsunami.

2 earthquakes struck Indonesia’s Sumba island said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The 5.9 earthquakes occurred around 06:59 AM in Indonesia (05:29 AM IST) at the Sumba island consisting of some 750000 people.

The 5.9 earthquakes were followed by a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the same area.

There were no immediate tsunami alerts or reports of casualties or damage.

Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres to the south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday which killed more than 800 people.

