Flame Stunt Goes Wrong in Restaurant, Four Injured. Watch Video

Restaurants and bars try to woo the customers by offering a lot of entertainment to them and the flame stunt is one popular trick. Turkey’s celebrity chef known as Salt Bae is well known for his tricks with knives and steaks, but this time his restaurant caught in the news for reasons he won’t like.

The flame stunt done in the restaurant went terribly wrong and four customers at the Nusret Etiler Steakhouse was badly injured. The chaos happened when the bartender pours an unknown liquid on the fire. Check out the video.

A Czech tourist was badly burned as her dress caught fire. She was immediately admitted to a hospital.