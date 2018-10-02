Latest NewsVideo

Flame Stunt Goes Wrong in Restaurant, Four Injured. Watch Video

Oct 2, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Restaurants and bars try to  woo the customers by offering a lot of entertainment to them and the flame stunt is one popular trick. Turkey’s celebrity chef known as Salt Bae is well known for his tricks with knives and steaks, but this time his restaurant caught in the news for reasons he won’t like.

The flame stunt done in the restaurant went terribly wrong and four customers at the Nusret Etiler Steakhouse was badly injured. The chaos happened when the bartender pours an unknown liquid on the fire. Check out the video.

A Czech tourist was badly burned as her dress caught fire. She was immediately admitted to a hospital.

Tags

Related Articles

car-fire
Apr 8, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Man pulls a man out of a burning car and saves his life : Watch Video

Aug 12, 2018, 07:00 pm IST

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Kamariya’ video song hits 10 million views on Youtube : Watch Video

Apr 26, 2018, 10:17 pm IST

Cheating : These are the common lies boys tell in relationships

gautami-kamal-breakup
Feb 28, 2018, 11:06 am IST

Dispute between Kamal Hassan and Gauthami takes a new turn

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close