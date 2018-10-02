Here are some unknown facts about actress Anupama Parameswaran – See Pics

Anupama Parameswaran is an Indian film actress who appears in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil-language films. She is best known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam (2015) and as Nithya in Sathamanam Bhavati (2017) and as Maha in Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017).

Anupama debuted with Premam alongside Nivin Pauly, which was a commercial success. She then had a cameo in James & Alice, a Malayalam movie.

Later she forayed into Telugu films with a handful of projects including A Aa, where she played a lead role along with Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She then was in the Telugu remake of Premam.Her next film was Kodi, her debut in Tamil cinema, in which she had the lead role opposite Dhanush.

She also acted alongside Sharwanand in the Telugu movie Shatamanam Bhavati which was released in January 2017, followed by Jomonte Suvisheshangal in Malayalam alongside Dulquer Salmaan released in the same month. After Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi opposite Ram Pothineni, she worked on Merlapaka Gandhi’s Krishnarjuna Yudham opposite Nani and A. Karunakaran’s Tej I Love You opposite Sai Dharam Tej.